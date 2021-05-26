Investors Purchase High Volume of Audacy Call Options (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,070 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 751% compared to the typical daily volume of 596 call options.

AUD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $610.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audacy in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

