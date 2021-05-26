Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPSEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5877 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Analyst Recommendations for Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit