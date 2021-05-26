Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPSEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5877 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

