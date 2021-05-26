iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

iQIYI stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

