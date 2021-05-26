iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 655,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,224 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $74,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after buying an additional 1,352,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,834,000.

IEF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.63. 371,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,444,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.82. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

