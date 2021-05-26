iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Stake Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,943,000 after acquiring an additional 888,348 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,715,000 after acquiring an additional 419,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 339,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. 51,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $37.65.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

