iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $54.54. 1,171,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,297,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

