iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,297,785. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

