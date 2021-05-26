iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.44. 1,498,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,555,396. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.