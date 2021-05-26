iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 78.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after acquiring an additional 81,626 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $77.68. 41,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,122. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

