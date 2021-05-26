iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1,324.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.1% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.96. 47,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,639. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.18 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

