Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Itamar Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR opened at $20.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $324.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

