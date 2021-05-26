Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.03% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.10. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,981,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

