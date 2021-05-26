Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $562.81 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

