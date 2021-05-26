Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 24.46%.
Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $562.81 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
