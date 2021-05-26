IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Stock Price Down 8.9%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)’s share price fell 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 4,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IWGFF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IWG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

