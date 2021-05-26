IXICO’s (IXI) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of IXICO (LON:IXI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

IXI opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £41.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.57. IXICO has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 127 ($1.66).

In other IXICO news, insider Mark Warne bought 14,250 shares of IXICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,977.50 ($11,729.16).

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

