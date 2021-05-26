Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend by 38.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.06.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

