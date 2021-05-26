James D. Thomas Sells 10,619 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NUS stock opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

NUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after purchasing an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $46,393,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

