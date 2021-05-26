Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives $45.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.27.
A number of research firms have commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ JAMF traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. 683,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,537. Jamf has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -235.38.
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.
