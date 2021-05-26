Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,329 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,717 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4,467.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $750.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADAP. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

