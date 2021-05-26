Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Manitex International worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 48,669 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 1.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 970,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 231,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Manitex International by 17.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 86,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.59. Manitex International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNTX. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

