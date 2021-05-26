Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $168,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $26,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYJ opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

