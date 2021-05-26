Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,267 Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,548 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,731,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,462,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETTX opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $84.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

