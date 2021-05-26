Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Shares in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

TLIS stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Talis Biomedical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLIS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talis Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.