Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 71,822 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 71,822 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $2,738,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $71,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 45.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE KGC opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.