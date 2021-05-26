Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 319,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16,221.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 234,401 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.