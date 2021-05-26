Jefferies Financial Group Raises Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target to $22.00

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NETI opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $235.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.31. Eneti has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Analysts forecast that Eneti will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $19,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $8,563,000. Valueworks LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth about $3,105,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth about $2,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth about $1,583,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

