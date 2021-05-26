John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,189,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 203,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

