Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $67.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $66.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

