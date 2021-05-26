Jonathan W. Ayers Sells 5,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.17, for a total value of $2,760,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,714,931.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $557.33. 401,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $531.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

