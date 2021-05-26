Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 206,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,746 shares of company stock worth $3,573,621. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

