Karen Blasing Sells 1,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total value of $262,020.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $374,100.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00.

ZS traded up $21.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.20. 7,848,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,328. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zscaler by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

