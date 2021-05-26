KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KB Home shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, KB Home’s net orders grew 23% for in the fiscal first quarter. The company is expected to benefit from backlog that grew 74% from the prior-year period to $3.69 billion. KB Home has been pursuing a Returns-Focused Growth Plan that is designed to drive revenues and homebuilding operating income margin. Also, robust backlog level and a strong line-up of community openings will help KB Home to generate roughly $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion in housing revenues and operating margin in the range of 11% to 11.8% for fiscal 2021. Notably, earnings estimates have increased over the past 30 days for fiscal 2021 depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s earnings growth potential.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBH. Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.73.

KBH stock opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $40,317,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $21,919,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 504,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

