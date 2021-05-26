Kellner Capital LLC Acquires 11,200 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Kellner Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises about 3.5% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Xilinx by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,057 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,777. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

