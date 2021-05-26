Kellner Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 139,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for about 0.9% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,572,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,747,000 after buying an additional 17,473,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,527,000 after buying an additional 628,473 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $37,768,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $23,361,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 3,572.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 1,216,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPY shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ BPY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. 115,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

