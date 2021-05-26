KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

DV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

