KeyCorp Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $70.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

RUN opened at $43.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 83,376 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,893.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 287,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 214,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

