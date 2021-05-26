KeyCorp Weighs in on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of BECN opened at $55.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $324,321.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,642 shares of company stock valued at $972,544. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

