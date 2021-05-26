Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $158.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $139.98 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.