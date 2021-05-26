KnowBe4, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KnowBe4 in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

KNBE stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

