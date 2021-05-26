KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $17.85 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.