Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Trading Up 6.3%

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 167,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

KEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

