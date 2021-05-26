KuCoin Token Price Reaches $7.04 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for about $7.04 or 0.00018749 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $563.76 million and approximately $24.31 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00082269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00992073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,656.70 or 0.09743293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00091842 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

