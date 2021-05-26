KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KUKAF remained flat at $$55.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $70.03.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
