KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUKAF remained flat at $$55.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $70.03.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

