Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KYMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.87. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,845,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $506,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,697 shares of company stock valued at $17,010,232.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Analyst Recommendations for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

