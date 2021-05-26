Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of KYMR opened at $43.68 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -13.87.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,697 shares of company stock worth $17,010,232 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

