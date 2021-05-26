L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $74.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

L Brands stock opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. L Brands has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in L Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in L Brands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

