Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Gap Up to $59.58

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.58, but opened at $61.28. Lakeland Financial shares last traded at $60.90, with a volume of 30 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,582.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

