Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Shares Down 3.4%

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

LCSHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon raised Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

