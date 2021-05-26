Lands’ End (LE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $538.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.14%. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.84 million, a PE ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $139,285.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,771 shares of company stock worth $4,337,895. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

