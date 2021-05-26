Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $398,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,120,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,922,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $397,429.60.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $388,613.38.

On Monday, May 17th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,111.88.

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $387,941.40.

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $373,779.74.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,075.83.

On Thursday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12.

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

